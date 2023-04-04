Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.