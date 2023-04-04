Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.