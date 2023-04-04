Greenleaf Trust Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

