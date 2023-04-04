Greenleaf Trust Acquires 89 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $173,259,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

