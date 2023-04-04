Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

