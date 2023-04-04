Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

About Chubb



Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

