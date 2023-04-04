Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCS opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

