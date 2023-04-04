Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

