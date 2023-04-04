Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.