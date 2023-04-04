Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
VBK stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $253.66.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
