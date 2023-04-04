Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $253.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.