NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

