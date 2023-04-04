SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

