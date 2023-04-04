263 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,665.19 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,492.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

