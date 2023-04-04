Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,696 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $253.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

