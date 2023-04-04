First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

