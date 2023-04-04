Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

