Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

