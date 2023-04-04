Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

