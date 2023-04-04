Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

