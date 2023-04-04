International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.