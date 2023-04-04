Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

