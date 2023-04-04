Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $879,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

