First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 228 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

