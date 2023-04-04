Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.65. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

