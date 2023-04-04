Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

