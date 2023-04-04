Greenleaf Trust Sells 399 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

