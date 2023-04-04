The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $257.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $257.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

