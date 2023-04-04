The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $257.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.18. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $257.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.