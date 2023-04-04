Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.