7,235 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

