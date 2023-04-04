3,344 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

