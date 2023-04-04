2,883 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

