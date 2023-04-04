2,883 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

