Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Shares of CW opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

