Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 8,544 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPK opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

