Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2,172.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.