Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

