First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.