Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

