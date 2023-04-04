QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.18 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $680,156.14 and approximately $726,802.83 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.24953283 USD and is up 36.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $689,809.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

