Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

