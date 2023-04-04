Arweave (AR) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00029984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $283.10 million and $12.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

