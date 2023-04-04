Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.83 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and approximately $524.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.23 or 0.06593687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,750,288,375 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.