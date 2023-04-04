Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and $208.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.16 or 0.00074851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,273.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00330357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00557578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00450768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,295,522 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

