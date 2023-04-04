EOS (EOS) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $163.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003785 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,260,256 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

