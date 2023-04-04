Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

