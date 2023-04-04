Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in STERIS by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS stock opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

