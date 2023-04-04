Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,273,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.52 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

