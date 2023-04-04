Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 15,049 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,015 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

