Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,580 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of ROLL opened at $230.54 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

